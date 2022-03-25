Mother of 3 dies after collapsing at finish line of L.A. marathon

A mother of three who collapsed at the finish line of a charity marathon in Los Angeles died Tuesday, according to her family and race organizers. The Rancho Palos Verdes resident, Trisha Paddock, was running the half marathon Sunday where all participants were fundraising for one of the race’s official charities.

According to marathon results, Paddock was 46; however, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said she was 44, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to Scott, crews encountered Paddock at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday. Scott said that she had “a medical complaint which escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest.”

“Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital,” he said.

Her husband, Ryan Paddock, told NBC Los Angeles that she was an avid runner and he was waiting for her at the finish line.

“She sent me a message and said, ‘I only got one more mile to go,'” he said.

According to race organizers, Paddock was running to raise funds for a charity called the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, a non profit that provides Asian Pacific Islanders and other under-served communities with substance abuse services.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” race officials said in a statement. “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene. “

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $63,000 as of Friday morning.