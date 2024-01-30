WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mother and Son Killed In Midland County Crash

By News Desk
January 30, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Mother and Son Killed In Midland County Crash
(Getty Images)

A Saturday crash in Midland County claimed the life of a woman and her young son.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:30 P.M. and the intersection of Saginaw Road and North Meridian Road when a westbound 2007 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 28-year-old Osceola County man, failed to stop at a blinking red light at the intersection. The Jeep and a semi truck driven by a 61-year-old Ingham County man. The 26-year-old woman and the five-year-old child, both passengers in the Jeep, were killed at the scene. The Jeep’s driver was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, while the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, though toxicology reports are pending.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
2

Hemmeter Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Honored with SVSU Education Award
3

Tanker Truck Rolls, Spills Hazardous Material in Gratiot County
4

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest
5

Sports Bar Murder Suspect Officially Charged