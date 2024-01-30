Mother and Son Killed In Midland County Crash

A Saturday crash in Midland County claimed the life of a woman and her young son.

Police say the crash occurred around 10:30 P.M. and the intersection of Saginaw Road and North Meridian Road when a westbound 2007 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 28-year-old Osceola County man, failed to stop at a blinking red light at the intersection. The Jeep and a semi truck driven by a 61-year-old Ingham County man. The 26-year-old woman and the five-year-old child, both passengers in the Jeep, were killed at the scene. The Jeep’s driver was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, while the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, though toxicology reports are pending.