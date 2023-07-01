Mother and Son Event by Self Love Beauty

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By christianamalacara
July 1, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Self Love Beauty is hosting their Mother and Son event on September 26th at the Greater Midland Construction Academy (GMCA) from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Boys ages 6  to 18 are welcome with their motherly mentor. This can be a biological mother, adoptive, step, foster, grandmother, aunt, cousin, anyone from their community who serves them as a mothery mentor.

The event is designed to grow selfesteem and promote the bond between mother and son through activities and conversation such as a STEM based project. The project is a hands-on activity.

Tickets are $25 per adult and $15 per child and scholarship opportunities are available by emailing [email protected]. This price includes a project you will take home and dinner.

Self Love Beauty is a  non-profit organization to learn more about visiting them on facebook or at SelfLoveBeauty.com.

