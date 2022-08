A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Carrollton Township. Police said the two were walking across N. Michigan north of Stoker Drive about 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a northbound vehicle.

The girl was taken to Ann Arbor for treatment, while the mother was taken to a Saginaw hospital. Both were in critical condition.