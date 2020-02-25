Mother and Child Perish In Morning Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
Authorities say a mother and her baby were killed this morning in a mobile home fire at the Bridgeport Mobile Home Park off Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch issued an alert just after 6:30 a.m. reporting the fire with occupants believed still inside. At one point Dixie Highway was shut down while firefighters battled the flames.
Bridgeport Township fire, Spaulding Township fire, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.
Investigators say two mobile homes destroyed and a third was damaged by the fire.
There was no word on the identities of the mother or child or what may have caused the fire.