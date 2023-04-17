Mosquito Treatments Begin in the GLBR

It’s mosquito season in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Midland, Bay and Saginaw counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments this week.

Residents may see yellow and white planes operating out of municipal airports, spraying a substance know as BTI. BTI controls spring species of mosquito larvae when applied to flooded or watery areas, where mosquitos breed. Bay County is also hosting a scrap tire collection from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on June 3 at the Bay County Mosquito Control at 810 Livingston Street and Again on August 5 at the Fraser Township Hall.

A household can discard up to 10 passenger car and truck tires without rims at no cost.