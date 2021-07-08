Morning Shooting Leaves 23-Year-Old Saginaw Man Dead

Detectives with the Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the City of Saginaw.
State and Saginaw Police units responded around 7:30 a.m. to a shooting reported at a home in the 2700 block of Beechwood Street.
Preliminary investigations show 23-year-old Danquarious Murrell was shot while inside the residence, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are currently in custody related to the shooting, but Saginaw detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call the Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to remain anonymous.