Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

More Than 500 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Michigan

Ann Williams
Mar 26, 2020 @ 3:46pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

As of Thursday afternoon, there were more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan compared to Wednesday. Numbers released by state health officials put the total at 2,856. Sixty people have died, including one person in Tuscola County, where there have been two cases.

There are now 10 cases in Saginaw County, 6 in Midland County and 4 in Bay County. Geneesee County cases are up to 63. The
largest number of cases continue to be in Wayne County including Detroit, as well as Oakland and Macomb counties. Here’s a look at the numbers from the State of Michigan website:

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases Deaths
  Allegan 1
  Barry 1
  Bay 4
  Berrien 11
  Calhoun 7
  Cass 1
  Charlevoix 4
  Clare 1
  Clinton 7
  Detroit City 851 15
  Eaton 4
  Emmet 2
  Genesee 63 1
  Gladwin 2
  Grand Traverse 3
  Hillsdale 5
  Ingham 22
  Ionia 2
  Iosco 1
  Isabella 3
  Jackson 17
  Kalamazoo 10
  Kalkaska 2
  Kent 41 1
  Lapeer 3
  Leelanau 1
  Lenawee 5
  Livingston 21 1
  Macomb 347 11
  Manistee 1
  Marquette 1
  Mecosta 1 1
  Midland 6
  Missaukee 1
  Monroe 21
  Montcalm 3
  Muskegon 3
  Newaygo 1
  Oakland 668 15
  Oceana 1
  Ogemaw 1
  Otsego 7
  Ottawa 18
  Roscommon 1
  Saginaw 10
  Sanilac 1
  Shiawassee 1
  St. Clair 13
  Tuscola 2 1
  Van Buren 2
  Washtenaw 92 3
  Wayne 538 11
  Wexford 1
  Other 13
  Out of State 7
  Total 2,856 60

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.

Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 – Last Updated 3/26/2020 14:00
  Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested
  Commercial 929 40 970
  Hospital 5411 1965 7477
  Public Health 2822 611 3439
  Grand Total 9162 2616 11886

Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 
Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

 

Overall Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 51%
  Female 49%

 

Overall Percentage of Deceased by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 60%
  Female 40%

 

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 1%
  20 to 29 years 7%
  30 to 39 years 12%
  40 to 49 years 16%
  50 to 59 years 19%
  60 to 69 years 21%
  70 to 79 years 15%
  80+ years 8%

 

