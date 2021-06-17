More than 30 pelicans found mutilated along California coastline

▶ Watch Video: Pelicans injured in brutal attacks along California coast

A wildlife organization is seeking help in finding the culprit behind brutal attacks on at least 32 brown pelicans that have been mutilated and left for dead along the coast in California’s Orange County, stretching from San Clemente to Huntington Beach.

According to Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, a rehabilitation center focused on helping injured animals, 22 of the pelicans have suffered compound fractures to their wings, which causes exposure of the bone to the environment. “These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long term care,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wood, a veterinarian helping tend to the injured animals.

In the past few months, the rise in attacks on the pelicans has led the organization to believe it has been done intentionally.

The organization held a press conference on Wednesday and is asking anyone with information to report it to authorities at 888-334-2258. A $500 reward is also being offered for information, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“Be our eyes and ears: Be on the lookout when you are on or near our oceans,” the center said in a statement.