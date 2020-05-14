More Testing, Results Backlog Spike Statewide COVID-19 Cases
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
State health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. That’s a big increase from recent days, but is being attributed to increased testing and a backlog of test results. There were 1,191 new cases reported added Thursday compared to 370 on Wednesday. Total positive cases since the outbreak began in Michigan are nearing 50,000, at 49,582. Thirteen deaths were reported in the past day, bringing statewide totals to 4,787.
Saginaw County cases are at 866, with 93 deaths. Bay County has had 226 cases and 12 people have died. 67 people have tested positive in
Midland County and 8 people have died.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown. More information is available here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/14/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|5
|1
|Allegan
|168
|2
|Alpena
|88
|8
|Antrim
|10
|
|Arenac
|29
|1
|Baraga
|1
|
|Barry
|58
|1
|Bay
|226
|12
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|470
|27
|Branch
|90
|2
|Calhoun
|286
|18
|Cass
|46
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|19
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|
|Clare
|14
|2
|Clinton
|129
|10
|Crawford
|57
|4
|Delta
|14
|2
|Detroit City
|10164
|1236
|Dickinson
|5
|2
|Eaton
|161
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1813
|228
|Gladwin
|17
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|23
|5
|Gratiot
|35
|4
|Hillsdale
|155
|22
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|39
|1
|Ingham
|619
|19
|Ionia
|114
|3
|Iosco
|56
|8
|Isabella
|62
|7
|Jackson
|411
|26
|Kalamazoo
|669
|40
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|2627
|48
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|176
|30
|Leelanau
|10
|
|Lenawee
|132
|3
|Livingston
|380
|23
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|6
|
|Macomb
|6232
|728
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|51
|10
|Mason
|23
|
|Mecosta
|17
|2
|Menominee
|7
|
|Midland
|67
|8
|Missaukee
|16
|1
|Monroe
|415
|18
|Montcalm
|52
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|435
|21
|Newaygo
|38
|
|Oakland
|7952
|888
|Oceana
|44
|2
|Ogemaw
|16
|
|Osceola
|9
|
|Oscoda
|5
|1
|Otsego
|98
|10
|Ottawa
|483
|23
|Presque Isle
|11
|
|Roscommon
|20
|
|Saginaw
|866
|93
|Sanilac
|38
|5
|Schoolcraft
|4
|
|Shiawassee
|219
|19
|St Clair
|394
|28
|St Joseph
|79
|1
|Tuscola
|163
|17
|Van Buren
|100
|5
|Washtenaw
|1231
|86
|Wayne
|8606
|947
|Wexford
|11
|2
|MDOC*
|2171
|56
|FCI**
|115
|3
|Unknown
|35
|1
|Out of State
|93
|
|Grand Total
|49582
|4787