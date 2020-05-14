      Weather Alert

More Testing, Results Backlog Spike Statewide COVID-19 Cases

Ann Williams
May 14, 2020 @ 3:52pm
State health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. That’s a big increase from recent days, but is being attributed to increased testing and a backlog of test results. There were 1,191 new cases reported added Thursday compared to 370 on Wednesday. Total positive cases since the outbreak began in Michigan are nearing 50,000, at 49,582. Thirteen deaths were reported in the past day, bringing statewide totals to 4,787.

Saginaw County cases are at 866, with 93 deaths. Bay County has had 226 cases and 12 people have died. 67 people have tested positive in
Midland County and 8 people have died.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown. More information is available here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/14/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 5 1
Allegan 168 2
Alpena 88 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 1
Baraga 1
Barry 58 1
Bay 226 12
Benzie 4
Berrien 470 27
Branch 90 2
Calhoun 286 18
Cass 46 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 14 2
Clinton 129 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 10164 1236
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 161 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1813 228
Gladwin 17 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 23 5
Gratiot 35 4
Hillsdale 155 22
Houghton 2
Huron 39 1
Ingham 619 19
Ionia 114 3
Iosco 56 8
Isabella 62 7
Jackson 411 26
Kalamazoo 669 40
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2627 48
Lake 2
Lapeer 176 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 380 23
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6232 728
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 23
Mecosta 17 2
Menominee 7
Midland 67 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 415 18
Montcalm 52 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 435 21
Newaygo 38
Oakland 7952 888
Oceana 44 2
Ogemaw 16
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 483 23
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 866 93
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 219 19
St Clair 394 28
St Joseph 79 1
Tuscola 163 17
Van Buren 100 5
Washtenaw 1231 86
Wayne 8606 947
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2171 56
FCI** 115 3
Unknown 35 1
Out of State 93
Grand Total 49582 4787
