More Target Stores Broken Into
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Police in Saginaw County and the city of Midland are looking for suspects wanted for breaking into Target stores.
The first break-in happened at the Midland Target around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 26. Three suspects smashed the front door with rocks, entered the store and stole electronic equipment.
About an hour later, a similar break-in occurred at the Target in Kochville Township. The suspects made off with several Playstation 4s. It’s the second time the Kochville Target has been broken into this year.
Police say the burglaries are similar to a rash of break-ins at Target stores around Michigan in December and January, which included the Kochville location. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.