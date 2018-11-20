More Riverfront Growth In Bay City’s Future

Area outlined in yellow indicates expansion area for the Uptown development. (Map courtesy City of Bay City)

Developers of Bay City’s Uptown project are getting ready for phase two of the multi million dollar project. Bay City Commissioners, Monday night, approved an amended brownfield redevelopment plan for the project.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the $15.3 million project includes, retail, commercial and residential uses.

Muscott said the project includes a new access road, coming off the current exit ramp from the eastbound Veterans Memorial Bridge, across the former Horak site into the uptown area. The Horak building, vacant for about a year, will be torn down.

The Shaheen family’s development company would be responsible for all costs of the expansion project.

No timetable for the work or other details have been released.