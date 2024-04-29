More Photos Released In Essexville Bank Robbery

The FBI has released even more photos of a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the man robbed the Sunrise Family Credit Union at 190 North Powell Road in Essexville on the morning of April 9. Police say the suspect is white, possibly in his 40s with a slim build, standing five foot ten and wearing a black ball cap with a white American flag logo, a black hoodie, black jeans, tennis shoes, and a white face mask.

He also has a mark or scar on his right hand and was either wearing a wedding ring or has a wedding ring tattoo on his left hand. Police say the man produced a semi automatic handgun and demanded money from a teller. He left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous CX with no license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked t

o contact the FBI Detroit office at 313-965-2323, or leave an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.