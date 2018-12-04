More Larceny From Vehicle Cases In Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw Township Police are investigating several larceny from vehicle cases over the weekend.

Chief Don Pussehl estimates six or seven incidents occurred in Lathrup Park Village along State Street with another one or two in the Golfside area near Gratiot.

Pussehl explained one or more suspects entered vehicles that were unlocked and took mostly small amounts of money. You’re reminded to keep your vehicle locked and to remove or keep out of sight items that might tempt a passing thief like loose change, cell phones or other small electronics.

Anyone seeing anything suspicious is urged to call 911.

