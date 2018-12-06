More Holiday Cheer Thanks To “Shop With A Hero”

"Sammy Spirit" was also on hand to greet the shoppers & heroes

Christmas dreams for a number of fortunate young people became reality Wednesday as part of “Shop With A Hero” organized by Meijer.

The retailer provided a $100 gift card allowing children to buy presents for themselves

and their families as public safety officers tracked the tally.

Sargent Rod Schank of Bay City’s Department of Public Safety who’s also President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103 thanked Meijer for picking up all the expenses. Schank spoke during the shopping spree at Meijer on Wilder in Bay County’s Monitor Township.

Each youngster enjoyed pizza and other refreshments and also had the opportunity to take home a holiday food basket as well. The Ontario Hockey League Saginaw Spirit mascot also put in an appearance.