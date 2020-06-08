Moped Driver Seriously Hurt in Tuscola County Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Caro man was hospitalized Sunday, June 7 after a crash in Tuscola County’s Ellington Township.
Police say the 55-year-old was riding a moped on Deckerville Rd. near Murray when he made a left turn into the path of a passing Ford F-150 driven by a 17-yea- old Deford girl. The girl told police the moped driver was traveling slowly when she attempted to pass and never used his turn signal.
The man was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the moped, suffering life-threatening injuries. The girl was uninjured.
Police suspect the man was driving under the influence but do not suspect the girl was.