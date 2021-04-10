Moolenaar Visits Midland Vaccine Clinic
Congressman Moolenaar talks with Cross, Parks, and Pung at MidMichigan Health's vaccine clinic. (source: Congressman Moolenaar's office)
Congressman John Moolenaar visited the vaccine clinic at MidMichigan Health in Midland Friday to observe how the clinic was handling the demand for vaccines in the community. Moolenaar met with Diane Postler Slattery, the president and CEO of MidMichigan Health, Bryan Cross, the president of MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, and Dr. Lydia Watson, the chief medical officer of MidMichigan Health.
“The team at MidMichigan Health is doing a terrific job providing the vaccine to people in the community. It is encouraging to see that participation, and I hope everyone who wants it will sign up for their opportunity,” said Congressman Moolenaar. “Vaccines are already protecting many Michigan seniors from COVID-19, and with this week’s increased eligibility I hope younger adults will get vaccinated and help put this awful pandemic behind us.”
“It was an honor for our team to have Congressman Moolenaar tour our clinic this morning and share the excitement this has given all of us to provide this vaccine to our communities,” said Bryan Cross, PharmD, president, MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. “Since the start of the vaccine distribution back in December, we have held more than 300 clinics in Alpena, Gladwin, Midland, Mount Pleasant and West Branch, distributing nearly 57,000 vaccines in the central and northeast portions of the state and the 23 mostly rural counties we serve. We know that this vaccine has given our communities the hope we have been waiting for and we intend on ensuring all those that need a vaccine will receive one.”