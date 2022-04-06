Moolenaar to Host Military Academy Fair at CMU

Congressman John Moolenaar from Midland has announced he will be hosting a Military Academy Fair for interested students and parents at Central Michigan University.
On Wednesday, April 20th; Advisors from the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, West Point, and the Merchant Marine Academy will be available to discuss the application processes.
Moolenaar says, as a parent of service members, he has seen how the academies can transform young men and women into incredible leaders.
He says the fair will provide an opportunity to learn more about these institutions and how they prepare students for leadership and service.
Interested students and parents should can email the congressman (moolenaar[email protected]) to RSVP for the event, or visit his website for more information.