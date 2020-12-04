Moolenaar Supports Health Grant For Rural Community
(Alpha Media file photo)
Congressman John Moolenaar is applauding a grant for healthcare in a rural Michigan community.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a grant of $1,387,769 for MidMichigan Health Services in Houghton Lake. The grant is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster Program at DHHS. The program supports community health centers across the nation.
Moolenaar says the grant will help confront the health issues facing rural communities, including the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased anxiety and social isolation.