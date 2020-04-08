Moolenaar Supports Frontline Coronavirus Workers Through HEROES Act
U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar has co-sponsored the HEROES Act, a bill to give a four month federal tax holiday to health care professionals in counties that have had cases of the Coronavirus.
Introduced last week by Congressman Bill Huizenga, Mooelenaar says the legislation is one of many ways the federal government can support health care professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the act applies to law enforcement and corrections officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, hospital and licensed medical facility support staff and senior care facility staff.
Those individuals would pay no income tax on the wages they earn between February 15 and June 15 this year. The Treasury Secretary would also have the option to extend the tax holiday an additional three months, through September 15.
The legislation has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.