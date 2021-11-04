Moolenaar Presents Legislation Blocking Vaccine Mandate

Congressman John Moolenaar from Midland has introduced legislation to block orders by President Biden that would implement a COVID-19 Vaccine requirement for employers with more than 100 employees.
The No Vaccine Mandate Act would block the President from using the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue an order that would force employers to implement the mandates, and prohibit the Department of Labor from using federal funds to administer a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
OSHA announced that the mandates are set to take effect on January 4th, and companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.