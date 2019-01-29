Moolenaar Discusses Border Security And Committee Posts

Congressman John Moolenaar says a deal worked out between President Donald Trump and Democrats to reopen the government until mid February allows time to work out a broader agreement encompassing immigration and border security.

The Midland Republican says he’s optimistic a compromise can be reached that would allow some form of a wall along at least a portion of the border with Mexico.

Moolenaar also told WSGW’s Art Lewis he’ll continue to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and that he’s just been assigned to an Agriculture sub-committee. He called that exciting as agriculture is such an important part of Michigan’s economy.