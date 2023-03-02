Montana Man Sentenced for Shooting at Clare Police

(Getty Images)

A man from Montana will spend 10 and a half to 20 years behind bars after shooting at police in Clare.

The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun reports David Matthew Wood of Helena, Montana was arrested after shooting at officers from inside a hotel room in July of 2020. Officers responded after a call reported that Wood had a gun and was making suicidal threats, according to prosecutors.

Wood pleaded no contest to charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and discharging a weapon inside a building.