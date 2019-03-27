Monitor Township Panel To Develop A Solar Energy Ordinance

Monitor Township officials are assembling an advisory committee to draft an updated solar ordinance following the

declaration of a temporary solar energy moratorium. Township Supervisor Ken Malkin says the committee including residents and some Planning Commissioners should take between three to six months to do its job.

Meanwhile Malkin added April 29th is when an updated wind turbine ordinance takes effect. That followed a second reading and board vote Monday night. Malkin says citizens’ concerns are addressed including further setbacks plus more limits on noise and shadow flicker.