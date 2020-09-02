MLK Scholarships Available to GLBR Students
Students in the Great Lakes Bay Region may now apply for the annual Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior Regional Scholarship.
The scholarships are awarded to Bay, Midland and Saginaw County high school seniors, regardless of ethnicity, who actively embrace King’s dream of improving racial harmony and social justice. The award will be at least one thousand dollars and are non-renewable. Students can access the application through the Bay Area Community Foundation website at bayfoundation.org/students-menu. Applicants will be directed to an online application platform and will need to create a user account. Please allow a minimum of one business day for account approval before completing application. For more information, call the Bay Area Community Foundation at (989) 893-6026, the Midland Area Community Foundation at (989) 839-9661 or the Saginaw Community Foundation at (989) 755-0545.