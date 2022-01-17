MLK Celebration Returns to Saginaw, Honors Local Leaders

After a cancellation last year, people from across the great lakes bay region gathered Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration march in Saginaw.
Starting near Hayden street, demonstrators, including Delta College basketball Head Coach Vincent Turner and his team, marched north on Franklin street with signs and messages of unity toward The Dow Event Center.
Once at the Dow, a luncheon organized by the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter was held to recognize Dr. King’s legacy and the efforts to continue it by of a number of community leaders.
Among those recognized were
-Editor Bob Johnson from The Saginaw News and The Bay City Times, who received the MLK Jr. Community Service Award;
-Mamie Thorns, Saginaw Valley State University’s chief diversity officer, who earned the MLK Jr. Unity Award;
-and Delta College English instructor Lula Woodard, who took home the Spirit of Dr. King Award.