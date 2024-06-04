WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MLB Player Tucupita Marcano Faces Possible Lifetime Ban For Alleged Baseball Bets

By News Desk
June 4, 2024 6:49AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on baseball and could be subject to a lifetime ban, according to a person familiar with the probe.

MLB is looking into allegations Marcano bet on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates while on the team’s injured list last season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Marcano, 24, has not played since tearing his right ACL last July 24.

He was claimed by the Padres off waivers on Nov. 2 and placed on the 10-day injured list March 19.

Popular Stories

1

I-75 Shooting Victim Identified, Police Continue Searching for Suspects
2

Gratiot County Woman Charged for Killing Two, Injuring 14 In Hit and Run Crash
3

Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw
4

Illinois Man Awaiting Arraignment for Murder of Saginaw Woman
5

Father's Day Breakfast At James Clements Airport with Plane, Helicopter Rides