Mixed Verdicts Returned By Jury In Fatal Saginaw Fire
source: Alpha Media Image Library
A Saginaw County Circuit Court jury Tuesday convicted 53 year old Kimberly Wright of voluntary manslaughter for the death of her fiance John Rydel in a Saginaw house fire over two years ago. That’s a 15 year felony. The jury acquitted Wright of felony murder and first degree arson in connection with the blaze at 814 Grove on February 11th, 2017.
Authorities found the 53 year old Rydel dead inside the house from smoke inhalation. The prosecution stated the couple had argued and that Wright started the blaze to kill Rydel.
Wright remains jailed while awaiting her pending sentencing hearing. She remains charged with second degree arson after being accused of setting a friend’s house ablaze in Carrollton Township on February 13th, 2017. No one was home at the time.