Mistrial Declared in Bay City Choking Homicide

Jury deliberations in a 2019 murder case in Bay City has resulted in a mistrial.

31-year-old Gene Woods was a resident of a drug recovery home, killed on June 22, 2019 after a fight with his roommate, 54-year-old Tracy Kanary. During the trial, Kanary’s defense claimed he acted out of self defense, while the prosecution argued he acted with malicious intent.

Video surveillance of the incident shows Woods first striking Kanary in the face. After a struggle, Kanary placed Woods in a choke hold and held him there until police arrived. A medical examiner’s report indicated Woods died from asphyxiation.

Kanary is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Bay County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sheeran declared the mistrial on Monday and has set a new trial date for March 11.