Missing Woman Found in Woods in Alpena County by MSP K9

By jonathan.dent
September 21, 2023 7:29AM EDT
source: Michigan State Police

State police rescued a woman in Alpena County who had become lost in the woods while searching for her dog.

Authorities say a 9-1-1 call came in regarding the missing 53-year-old woman around 11:20 p.m. on Monday in Sanborn Township. At the same time another call reported someone in destress yelling in the woods. MSP troopers and Alpena County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and learned the woman went looking for her dog around 5:00 and hadn’t returned.

Around 1 a.m. the state police K9 team heard the woman yelling for help, and eventually found her in a swampy area near the South Branch of the Devils’ River. Authorities say she was cold, exhausted, and did not have any feeling in her feet.

Authorities say anyone going into the woods, especially at night, should bring a phone, GPS, or compass, and wear appropriate attire.

