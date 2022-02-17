Missing Shiawassee County Man Sought

The Michigan State Police (MSP) are actively looking for John Steck. He left his home in the 6000 block of N. Seymour Road in New Haven Township, driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus with a Michigan registration plate of DHR7075, on Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.
He is a white male, 88 years old, 6’01”, 145 lbs., gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow University of Michigan shirt and a red jacket that has a logo of two dogs near the collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Flint Post at (810) 732-1111 or Shiawassee County Dispatch at (989) 743-9111.