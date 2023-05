A Saginaw man with dementia reported missing on Monday has been found safe.

78-year-old Turner Fife left his home on the city’s east side around 3:00 P.M. Monday in a burgundy Cadillac. Police say he was discovered in Jackson and has been returned home. Fife went missing once before in January, when he left his home and was later located in Charlevoix after running out of gas.