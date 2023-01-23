WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison

By Denyse Shannon
January 23, 2023 11:35AM EST
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County.

Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.

Anyone with information on Burns’ whereabouts should contact the Ogemaw County Sheriff at 989-345-3111.

