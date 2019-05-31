Missing Midland Man Found Dead

Midland Police say a cognitively disabled man reported missing Saturday after last being seen off Bay City Road has died. Officers who entered the residence of 39 year old Christopher Hunnicut Thursday about 12:30 PM after signs of activity reported since the previous day’s checks found him dead inside.

Officials say an initial investigation found no indications of foul play, but the case remains open. No more information will be released until an autopsy is conducted. Anyone who knows more is asked to call Midland Police detectives at (989) 631-4244.

Authorities are asking everyone to keep Hunnicut, his family and his caretakers in their prayers.