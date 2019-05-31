Missing Man Found Deceased in Own Home

A Midland man with cognitive impairment who went missing Saturday, May 25 was found dead inside his own home Thursday, May 30.

The Midland Police Department was conducting a check of the home of 39-year-old Christopher Hunnicutt around 12:30 p.m. after it was found there had been activity there from the previous day’s checks. They discovered Hunnicutt’s body and determined there were no obvious signs of foul play. However, the investigation into his death remains open. No other information is available until an autopsy has been conducted.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hunnicut’s disappearance or death to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 631-4244.