Missing Man Found Dead

source: Michigan State Police
A man missing since Feb. 7 has been found dead in Missaukee County. Michigan State Police from the Houghton Lake Post responded to S.Jeffs Rd. near Cadillac Rd. in Butterfield Township about 5:15 Wednesday afternoon, to find 70-year-old Richard Wymer dead in the driver’s seat of a Gray Suburban. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to him.
No information was immediately released about how Wymer died. He was last seen Feb. 7 leaving his home in Wheatland Township.