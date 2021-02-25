      Weather Alert

Missing Man Found Dead

Ann Williams
Feb 25, 2021 @ 1:28pm
source: Michigan State Police

A man missing since Feb. 7 has been found dead in Missaukee County. Michigan State Police from the Houghton Lake Post responded to S.Jeffs Rd. near Cadillac Rd. in Butterfield Township about 5:15 Wednesday afternoon, to find 70-year-old Richard Wymer dead in the driver’s seat of a Gray Suburban. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to him.

No information was immediately released about how Wymer died. He was last seen Feb. 7 leaving his home in Wheatland Township.

Popular Posts
Three Charged in Flint Township Man's Death, Setting Fire to Body
Amazon Opens Saginaw County Delivery Station
Registration Options Available for COVID-19 Vaccine in Mid-Michigan
Three Separate Fires Reported in Saginaw County, Bay City
Saginaw Police Arrest Suspect in Several Area Burglary Cases
Sports News