Missing Lapeer Teen Found

By jonathan.dent
April 11, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A teen missing from his Lapeer County home since early April 2nd has been found safe near the Michigan / Ohio border, according to police.

The Dryden Township Police Department announced that Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies located Nathan Baughman on the morning of April 8th. Police say the 16-year-old was found safe and in good health, and was in the process of being reunited with his family.

Dryden Township police thanked the many agencies and members of the public who aided in the 6-day-long search.

