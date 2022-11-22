“Missing Justice” podcast: Christy & Jerard

In the second episode of CBS News’ six-part podcast delving into the death of 33-year-old Christy Woodenthigh, hosts Cara Korte and Bo Erickson explore Woodenthigh’s eight-year relationship with her boyfriend, Jerard Threefingers.

What they find is a complicated partnership intertwined with allegations of intimate partner violence and substance abuse. Even though those closest to Woodenthigh knew what she was facing, they had trouble keeping her safe.

“Christy and Jerard” is the second of two episodes that premiere Tuesday, Nov. 22, with new episodes released weekly after. Throughout the six-part original series, Korte and Erickson, who interviewed more than 150 people during the 19 months they spent reporting, will pull back the layers surrounding the death of the mother of three and the federal law enforcement investigation that followed – and explore how the federal criminal justice system works when the victims are Native Americans.