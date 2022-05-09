Missing jail official faces 2 new charges in Alabama inmate’s escape

▶ Watch Video: New details emerge in search for Alabama inmate and jail official

Former Alabama corrections official Vicky White is facing two new charges in connection with her alleged role in the escape of capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, officials said Monday. The pair, who are not related, have been missing for more than a week, despite a massive manhunt to locate them.

Vicky White, who had already been charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, is now also charged with forgery in the second degree and identity theft, according to a warrant shared with CBS News by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told CBS News that the charges are related to her alleged use of an alias to buy a 2007 Ford Edge used in the pair’s escape.

The new charges come more than a week after the pair were first reported missing on April 29. Vicky White told her colleagues that morning that she was taking Casey White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But her patrol vehicle was found in a parking lot hours later — and by 3:30 p.m., officials realized that both she and Casey White were missing.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities later said there had been no scheduled mental health evaluation, adding that it appears Vicky White — who was supposed to retire at the end of the day — drove her patrol vehicle to the parking lot where it was later found immediately after leaving the courthouse with Casey White.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said it appears Vicky White left the Ford Edge in that same parking lot the night before the escape. The pair was last seen in the vehicle in Rogersville, Alabama, on the day they disappeared.

Singleton said the pair had a “special relationship” and that they were in contact over the phone for months before Casey White’s escape. Singleton said there is currently no evidence that the relationship was physical or sexual.

Authorities spent much of last week searching for the Ford Edge before announcing on Friday that it had been towed by authorities in Tennessee the day the pair disappeared. It took the tow shop multiple days to realize the car was the one sought by Alabama authorities.

The car authorities located abandoned in Tennessee. They believe it was the car a missing inmate and a jail official used. Williamson Count Sheriff’s Office

Singleton said the car was found “in the middle of nowhere” at about 2 p.m. that day.

“They found the car before we even knew [Vicky White and Casey White] were gone,” Singleton said last Friday.

He added that due to the car’s location and the speed with which the pair abandoned it, investigators believe the car had mechanical problems. Officials are now trying to determine where the two went next, and are searching for other reports of stolen vehicles. In total, authorities have offered $25,000 for information leading to their capture.