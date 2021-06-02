      Weather Alert

Missing-Endangered Alert Issued for Saginaw Twp Man

Ric Antonio
Jun 2, 2021 @ 1:12pm
Saginaw Township and Saginaw police have issue an endangered missing person alert for 82-year-old Willie Donohue (photo: Saginaw Township Police, Facebook)

Saginaw Township and Saginaw police have issue an endangered missing person alert for 82-year-old Willie Donohue. Donohue was last seen around 1:30pm June 1st as he left to go to the ACE hardware store on State street and Bond in Saginaw.

Donohue was last seen in his Navy-blue Chevrolet Avalanche missing the front Bow-tie emblem (Photo: Saginaw Township Police, Facebook)

He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt with brown or black pants, and was last seen driving a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet Avalanche missing the front Chevrolet bowtie emblem (MI Registration 8082G2).

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Saginaw Township Detective Severs at 989-793-2310 or 9-1-1.

 

 

