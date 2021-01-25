      Weather Alert

Missing Bay City Couple Found Dead

Ann Williams
Jan 25, 2021 @ 2:31pm
A missing couple from Bay City and their 7-month-old son have been found dead in northern Michigan. Thirty-five-year-old Douglas Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their son Jacob had been reported missing on January 16. They had last been seen in the Standish Sterling area a few days before that.

Michigan State Police said a property owner in northern Ogemaw County found the three bodies. Their car was stuck on a boulder. The deaths are under investigation.

