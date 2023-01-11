Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody

Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police

A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe in Ohio.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police issued a notice that Lilliana Nardini was missing and endangered, and that it was believed she had been taken by her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini.

At 10:00 Tuesday night, MSP reported that Lilliana had been found safe, and Erik had been taken into custody.