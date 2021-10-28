Misdemeanor sex crime complaint filed against Andrew Cuomo

A misdemeanor complaint for a sex crime has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations that led Cuomo to resign in August.

The governor resigned a week after a report from the state attorney general backed 11 women’s claims that the governor sexually harassed them. Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone but acknowledged that some of his behavior may have made women uncomfortable and apologized for that conduct.

“In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” Cuomo said as he announced his resignation. At the time, he was facing an impeachment inquiry from the state legislature that included both the allegations and how his administration handled COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Cuomo was replaced by then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been leading the state since he resigned.

Andrew Cuomo on August 2, 2021. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.