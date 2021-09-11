MINT Detectives Arrest 13 on Felony Drug Charges

Detectives from the Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team, known as MINT, conducted a joint operation focusing on illegal drug trafficking in the Mt. Pleasant area. They were assisted by Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement and K-9 Division, DEA, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, CMU Police Department, Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Teams 3rd and 6th District, Isabella County Emergency Service Team, and the Central Michigan Enforcement Team.
The two-day operation resulted in the arrest of thirteen people. The suspects are in the Isabella County Jail and facing thirty-three new felony drug charges. Detectives seized 38.4 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 7.4 Grams of Heroin, 25 grams of Fentanyl, 94 prescription pills, 10.7 grams of Cocaine, and 6.2 grams of Hallucinogenic mushrooms.
MINT is a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force that works in Isabella, and Clare counties comprised of police officers from the Michigan State Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, and the Central Michigan University Police Department.
Anyone who would like to provide information about illegal drug activity in MINT’s work area can call 989-779- 9697.