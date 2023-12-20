Minnesota’s new state flag design is finalized

▶ Watch Video: Minnesota officially has new state flag design

MINNEAPOLIS — The panel tasked with replacing key state symbols finalized the new flag on Tuesday after fourth months of discussion and several spirited debates.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission overwhelmingly approved the new design after making tweaks to the final concept it chose from over 2,000 submissions from the public. It includes two motifs that prevailed across many designs and throughout their process of eliminating ideas to get to a finalist: a star, which is a nod to the state’s motto “The Star of the North” and blue to symbolize Minnesota’s vast and distinct waterways.

“The entire way the public has provided input, has guided us, and I think what we have ended up with is a quality product — both in our seal and our flag — that Minnesotans are going to rally behind and be proud of,” Dr. Anita Gaul, vice chair of the commission.

The flag, and the state seal which the panel approved last week, will debut next May 11, which is Statehood Day. It will submit a report to the legislature detailing the designs and process by January 1, though the legislature does not need to give final approval before they become the new symbols.

Chair Luis Fitch gave a passionate speech describing why he supported the final design, which other members said resonated with them. He said the paler shade of blue resembled the Mississippi River pointing to the North Star and is a metaphor for what drew people to the state in the first place.

“You go back in history, white people from Europe came here because of the Mississippi River. If we go back to history—I’m assuming because I’m not a historian — American Indians chose this land [in] part because of the Mississippi. So the way I’m looking at it right now, why do I see the Mississippi River pointing up to the North Star? And that’s it. For me, that’s the story,” Fitch said.

But still, the panel at times was torn over some design elements. Some advocated to keep the green stripe initially reflected in the initial submission the commission chose to be the framework for the final design.

Member Denise Mazone was the sole person voting to reject the final design and advocated for the color to stay.

“We all have our feet on this land. We have so much riches in the land that we put our feet on and that’s why I thought it was so important that we recognize green as well,” she said.

During the first half of roughly two-hour meeting Tuesday, members renewed debate over the state seal, which includes “Mni Sota Makoce,” the Dakota word from which Minnesota gets its name. The panel voted to approve that phrase instead of the motto “L’Etoile du Nord” on the original seal design submission.

SERC

Its inclusion has sparked fierce criticism from some on the panel who believe it violates the design rules set forth in state law. The charge for the commission, according to statute, is to come up with designs that “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota’s shared history” and cannot include symbols that “represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized.”

“It will be challenged — I can’t promise anything in politics, but as closely as I can, this will be challenged. This will be controversial, and this will not settle the issue,” said Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont, one of the non-voting members of the commission. “Will we have to go back to these tables and make a new flag and a new seal five years from now? 10 years from now? Let’s settle the controversy. Let’s put it away. Let’s put it to rest. Let’s have a seal and a flag that represents all Minnesotans.”

Olson and Sen. Steve Drazkowski, a Republican from Mazeppa, told reporters they want the legislature to consider taking steps to put both the seal and flag before voters on the ballot next year so they can have direct input.

“The people need to be able to speak. That’s what it comes down to. Their voice has been squelched. They need the ability to speak and Representative [Olson] and I are going to be bringing forward legislation to allow them that opportunity,” Drazkowski said.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, whose office is the official “keeper of the seal,” said it’s unclear if any such measure can move forward. The tentative conclusion of his office is that it would not be constitutional, he explained.

“The only statewide votes are for candidates, are for amendments to the Minnesota Constitution. We’re not an initiative and referendum state. We don’t have any kind, whether it’s a flag or a bill or anything else for a vote,” Simon said.

Their next meeting will be a few days after Christmas for the panel to put together that report for lawmakers, who will not need to take formal vote on it in order to implement the designs. Those will take effect on their own, barring any action by the legislature to force the commission to go back to square one.

Why is Minnesota changing its flag and how much does it cost?

For years, there’s been discussion about changing the flag.

Some say it needed a facelift because it looks like too many other states’ flags that also have a blue background and the seal on them, so Minnesota’s isn’t memorable. It also violates the tenets of “good flag design” by flag experts — simple with meaningful symbols.

Others have issues with the imagery on the seal on the flag, which depicts a settler plowing the land as a Native American rides off on horseback into the distance. Indigenous members of the commission said it was harmful to their communities and promoted the “erasure” of their people from the land.

But this year the legislature passed a law establishing the commission to oversee the revamping of both symbols and gave them a time frame and a budget of $35,000 to complete the task.

The first meeting was in mid-September, so they started and finished the work in four months. Members often noted that the timeline was quick given the scope of what they needed to do: change both the seal and flag and make them distinct.

In Utah, a panel there took 18 months and nearly $500,000 to redesign the flag there, according to a CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City.

It is unclear how much it will cost to replace the current flags with new ones in state government buildings. WCCO has sent questions to relevant state entities.

The secretary of state’s office responded that it was unsure of the cost related to replacing items with the seal on it.

The law says the current seal — which is often on official government documents — can be used until the supply is exhausted or until January of 2025, whichever comes first. Information about the current seal will be retained in a collection kept by the Minnesota Historical Society.

The current flag, which is the seal on a blue background, dates back to 1957 and the seal was adopted in 1861.