Minnesota Officer with Ties to Saginaw County Killed

An Minnesota police officer was killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

Deputy Josh Owen with the Pope County Sheriff’s Department was also the son of retired Carrollton Township Police Officer Dan Owen. Josh Owen and two other officers were attempting an arrest of a domestic assault suspect in the village of Cyrus, about 140 miles north of Minneapolis, when they were all shot. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Department. Owen later died from his wounds at a hospital. He turned 44 years old that same day. The other officers have recovered.

Owen worked for the department for 12 years. He was a K-9 officer and a military veteran and was recently honored for his response to a house fire in November. He leaves behind a wife and son and is also survived by his parents. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support his family.