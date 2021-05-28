Minnesota governor announces COVID vaccine incentives

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a vaccine incentive program called “Your Shot to Summer” on Thursday in an effort to get 70% of all state residents over the age of 16 vaccinated by July 1. Giveaways include amusement park tickets, fishing licenses, state park permits and gift cards.

“Take advantage of the incentives that we’re offering,” Walz said at a press conference Thursday. “Get out and explore Minnesota.”

All residents who receive their first dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine between Friday and June 30 will be among 100,000 winners eligible to choose rewards from nine different prizes.

“Our purpose is very clear on this: To enjoy those things this summer, we need to be vaccinated,” Walz said. “We think it’s a great way to kick off summer.”

2.8 million people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 64% of the state’s population, the state reported as of May 25.

Other states like New York, Maryland, Ohio and Oregon have announced vaccine promotion programs as well. Preliminary data in Ohio showed a 53% week-to-week increase in vaccines since announcing a vaccine lottery offering vaccinated residents a chance to win up to $5 million.

Free stuff is being offered, too. Uber and Lyft will give free rides to people going to get vaccinated. The Chicago Music Series will give free tickets to events throughout the summer to vaccinated people, and the Super Bowl will gift 50 tickets to vaccinated raffle winners.