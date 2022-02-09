      Weather Alert

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while students on board

A bullet hole in the windshield of a bus in Minneapolis. The driver was shot in the head with three children on board. The driver’s injuries appeared to not be life-threatening.

A school bus driver in Minneapolis was shot in the head while students were still on the bus, CBS Minnesota reports. The driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. local time, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Officers responded to the scene and found the driver had been shot in the head. The driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver has not been identified and their current condition has not been made public.

Three children, all under the age of 10, were on the bus when the driver was shot, police said. None of the children were injured and they were all escorted home by police officers.

Police are still looking for suspects and no arrests have been made yet.

