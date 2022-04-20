Minigrants Available for Art Projects and Professional Development

The Saginaw Arts and Enrichment Commission, Region 5 administrator for the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) regional regranting program is providing minigrant funding for arts projects and professional development in Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland and Saginaw counties.
The program provides funding to registered non-profit organizations, schools, municipalities and artists in the eight county East Central Michigan Region. The purpose of these grants is to encourage, initiate and facilitate an enriched artistic, cultural and creative environment in Mid-Michigan. Art projuct minigrants can be up to $4,000while professional development grnts can be up to $1,500.
Minigrant applications can be found online at ArtSaginaw.org. Applications must be submitted by August 3. Funded projects must be completed between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.