Mindin City Man Arrested in Huron County Drug Bust

A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Huron County drug trafficking investigation.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says warrants were issued for the arrest Jordon D. Largent of Minden City on three felony drug charges. Hanson says the charges follow an investigation by the Huron County Drug Task Force, which was launched last November. According to investigators, Largent was involved with methamphetamine being sold from an apartment in Owendale.

Largent was arraigned in Huron County District Court on those felony charges, as well as an unrelated shoplifting charge.